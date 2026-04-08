Οι αρχές στα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα γνωστοποίησαν ότι βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη επιχείρηση για την κατάσβεση φωτιάς που εκδηλώθηκε σε μονάδα επεξεργασίας φυσικού αερίου στη Χαμπσάν, χωρίς μέχρι στιγμής να έχουν γίνει γνωστά τα αίτια.

«Οι αρχές του Αμπού Ντάμπι επεμβαίνουν για την κατάσβεση πυρκαγιάς που εκδηλώθηκε σε εγκατάσταση επεξεργασίας φυσικού αερίου στη Χαμπσάν», στο νοτιοδυτικό τμήμα του εμιράτου, ανέφερε στα αγγλικά η υπηρεσία ενημέρωσης μέσω X.