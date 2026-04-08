Οι αρχές στα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα γνωστοποίησαν ότι βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη επιχείρηση για την κατάσβεση φωτιάς που εκδηλώθηκε σε μονάδα επεξεργασίας φυσικού αερίου στη Χαμπσάν, χωρίς μέχρι στιγμής να έχουν γίνει γνωστά τα αίτια.

BREAKING: Iran struck Saudi Arabia's Al-Jubail industrial zone before the ceasefire took effect. Missiles also struck the Habshan gas field in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/aBumVcet6c

«Οι αρχές του Αμπού Ντάμπι επεμβαίνουν για την κατάσβεση πυρκαγιάς που εκδηλώθηκε σε εγκατάσταση επεξεργασίας φυσικού αερίου στη Χαμπσάν», στο νοτιοδυτικό τμήμα του εμιράτου, ανέφερε στα αγγλικά η υπηρεσία ενημέρωσης μέσω X.

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire incident at Habshan gas-processing facility.



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