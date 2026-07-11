Terrifying moments unfolded on Friday morning aboard a Ryanair (Malta Air) flight that had departed from Thessaloniki’s Macedonia International Airport, Greece, bound for Memmingen, Germany.

The incident occurred just minutes after takeoff, while the aircraft was climbing. According to information obtained exclusively by Newsbeast, a serious malfunction affected a cabin window, triggering a sudden loss of cabin pressure.

During the decompression, a 61-year-old passenger who was seated next to the window was reportedly partially pulled toward the opening. His fellow passengers, including his wife, reacted immediately and held onto him to prevent him from being dragged further by the powerful airflow.

At an altitude of approximately 20,000 feet, the situation could have had catastrophic consequences. The immediate response of passengers and crew members helped prevent what could have become a tragedy.

Newsbeast has obtained exclusive footage related to the aircraft damage, while investigators are examining whether debris from one of the aircraft’s engines may have been involved.

Exclusive photographs obtained by Newsbeast show the condition of one of the aircraft’s engines following the mid-air emergency

The timeline of a rare but serious aviation incident

The sudden loss of cabin pressure caused the passenger, who was sitting next to the window, to be partially pulled out of his seat toward the damaged area of the aircraft.

Thanks to the quick reaction of fellow passengers and the cabin crew, the man was safely brought back inside the cabin. He suffered injuries to his neck and shoulder.

Within seconds, the aircraft’s oxygen masks were deployed, and the captain declared an emergency. The plane immediately turned back toward Thessaloniki, where it landed safely at Macedonia International Airport.

The injured passenger was transported to hospital for medical treatment, while the remaining passengers were reported to be in good health, despite the severe shock they experienced.

Aviation and investigative authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Passengers describe the moments of panic

Passengers told Newsbeast that they heard an unusual noise during takeoff, which alerted the pilots that something was wrong.

According to their accounts, the aircraft did not continue climbing or accelerating normally, allowing the crew to react before the situation developed further.

Had the aircraft reached a significantly higher altitude and speed before the emergency occurred, the consequences could have been dramatically different.

The incident is considered an extremely rare but serious aviation event that could have ended in tragedy without the calm and immediate response of the crew and passengers.