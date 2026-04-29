Δύο άτομα τραυματίστηκαν από επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε περιοχή του βόρειου Λονδίνου, όταν άνδρας εντοπίστηκε να τρέχει στο δρόμο να επιτίθεται σε Εβραίους, έξω από συναγωγή.

There has been a knife attack today in Golders Green. The suspect has been arrested. We would like to thank @shomrimlondon, @Hatzola and @metpoliceuk for their swift response. We are working closely with the police and urge anyone with information to contact the police, Shomrim…