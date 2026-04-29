Δύο άτομα τραυματίστηκαν από επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε περιοχή του βόρειου Λονδίνου, όταν άνδρας εντοπίστηκε να τρέχει στο δρόμο να επιτίθεται σε Εβραίους, έξω από συναγωγή.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, ο δράστης έχει συλληφθεί.