Δύο άτομα τραυματίστηκαν από επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε περιοχή του βόρειου Λονδίνου, όταν άνδρας εντοπίστηκε να τρέχει στο δρόμο να επιτίθεται σε Εβραίους, έξω από συναγωγή.
There has been a knife attack today in Golders Green. The suspect has been arrested. We would like to thank @shomrimlondon, @Hatzola and @metpoliceuk for their swift response. We are working closely with the police and urge anyone with information to contact the police, Shomrim…— CST (@CST_UK) April 29, 2026
NEW FOOTAGE: Terror attack in Golders Green:— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) April 29, 2026
Video shows the arrest of the suspect who stabbed two Jews in Golders Green, London’s Jewish neighborhood.
(Israel Live News) https://t.co/IaiqpYSja6 pic.twitter.com/nQVcWACDlc
Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, ο δράστης έχει συλληφθεί.