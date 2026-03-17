Το πρακτορείο Ρόιτερς μεταδίδει ότι νωρίς το πρωί ακούστηκε ισχυρή έκρηξη στην πρωτεύουσα του Ιράκ, τη Βαγδάτη.

Video footage shows an impact by an Iranian one-way attack drone right outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/S6d8ZXTbzp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 17, 2026

Παράλληλα, λίγο νωρίτερα πηγές του ίδιου πρακτορείου σε υπηρεσίες ασφαλείας ανέφεραν ότι δυο μη επανδρωμένα εναέρια οχήματα εφόρμησης στοχοποίησαν εκ νέου την πρεσβεία των ΗΠΑ, στην αυστηρά φυλασσόμενη πράσινη ζώνη της πρωτεύουσας.

Video clips circulated on Iraqi platforms on Monday evening showed an aerial target being intercepted near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone, in the latest such incident since the US-Israel war on Iran began.



The embassy compound was also attacked on March 14. pic.twitter.com/dKOUfnGczb — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 16, 2026