Το πρακτορείο Ρόιτερς μεταδίδει ότι νωρίς το πρωί ακούστηκε ισχυρή έκρηξη στην πρωτεύουσα του Ιράκ, τη Βαγδάτη.

Παράλληλα, λίγο νωρίτερα πηγές του ίδιου πρακτορείου σε υπηρεσίες ασφαλείας ανέφεραν ότι δυο μη επανδρωμένα εναέρια οχήματα εφόρμησης στοχοποίησαν εκ νέου την πρεσβεία των ΗΠΑ, στην αυστηρά φυλασσόμενη πράσινη ζώνη της πρωτεύουσας.