Επεισόδια, συγκρούσεις με τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις και προσαγωγές σημειώνονται αυτή την ώρα στο Παρίσι, στον απόηχο της μεγάλης νίκης της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν στον τελικό του Champions League απέναντι στην Άρσεναλ, με 4-3 στη διαδικασία των πέναλτι, αποτέλεσμα που χάρισε στους Γάλλους το δεύτερο διαδοχικό ευρωπαϊκό τρόπαιο.

Η ατμόσφαιρα στη γαλλική πρωτεύουσα μετατράπηκε γρήγορα από πανηγυρική σε εκρηκτική, καθώς οι ξέφρενοι εορτασμοί των οπαδών έδωσαν τη θέση τους σε σκηνές έντασης και επεισόδια σε διάφορα σημεία της πόλης.

Les forces de l’ordre ont été prises à partie dans quelques secteurs bien identifiés de la capitale, en marge des célébrations après le sacre du Paris Saint-Germain en Ligue des champions. Au moins 140 interpellations ont eu lieu dans l'agglomération parisienne. pic.twitter.com/pG3aAVwZ44 — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) May 30, 2026

Οδοφράγματα από εκατοντάδες ηλεκτρικά ποδήλατα, φωτιές σε κάδους απορριμμάτων και συγκρούσεις σώμα με σώμα μεταξύ διαδηλωτών και αστυνομικών συνθέτουν ένα σκηνικό υψηλής έντασης, ενώ οι αρχές εκφράζουν ανησυχία για την εξέλιξη της νύχτας.

Paris Saint-Germain wygrywa tegoroczną odsłonę Ligi Mistrzów.



Pora więc na świętowanie, czyli coroczną tradycję:



– Palenia śmietników

– Palenia samochodów

– Bezpośrednich starć z policją

– Napadów rabunkowych

– Niszczenia centrum Paryża



A w telewizji dalej będą nam wmawiać, że… pic.twitter.com/EIQ9QsjIlP — Pan_komentator (@PanP23929) May 30, 2026

Την ίδια ώρα, η αρμόδια εταιρεία μεταφορών ανακοίνωσε την απόσυρση όλων των λεωφορείων που εκτελούν δρομολόγια στο κέντρο της πόλης, λόγω της έκρυθμης κατάστασης.

🇫🇷 Paris currently looks like a war zone. Again.



North African gangs are blocking the streets and destroying everything in sight following PSG winning the Champions League.



Total chaos. pic.twitter.com/pzRsF0iXX7 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 30, 2026

❗️🇫🇷 #Paris has turned into a warzone.



Thousands of #PSG fans are currently ravaging through the city – bizarrely, this is them celebrating because their team won. Smoke grenades, flares, & all out chaos in the city of love. pic.twitter.com/LUeoOm1Yxd — World Wide Leak (@leaklive1) May 30, 2026

🚨 🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO : Des supporters du PSG, portant des maillots floqués « Fuck Arsenal 2026 », sèment la terreur dans les rues de Paris ! Ils brûlent des Vélib’, détruisent tout sur leur passage. Femmes et enfants ne sont pas épargnés‼️(@CLPRESSFR) pic.twitter.com/v4gxGoVjAL — Wolf 🐺 (@PsyGuy007) May 30, 2026

Les images The images coming out of Paris look more like a civil war than a victory celebration.



This is beyond madness.

What we're witnessing bears little resemblance to football festivities and far more to scenes of urban unrest. What is the government doing? https://t.co/fF1BEzN65D pic.twitter.com/ceWvoiZmW8 — Sarah Abv (@Sarahsa09309757) May 30, 2026