Πρόσθεσε το Newsbeast στις προτεινόμενες πηγές σου στη Google

Επεισόδια, συγκρούσεις με τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις και προσαγωγές σημειώνονται αυτή την ώρα στο Παρίσι, στον απόηχο της μεγάλης νίκης της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν στον τελικό του Champions League απέναντι στην Άρσεναλ, με 4-3 στη διαδικασία των πέναλτι, αποτέλεσμα που χάρισε στους Γάλλους το δεύτερο διαδοχικό ευρωπαϊκό τρόπαιο.

Η ατμόσφαιρα στη γαλλική πρωτεύουσα μετατράπηκε γρήγορα από πανηγυρική σε εκρηκτική, καθώς οι ξέφρενοι εορτασμοί των οπαδών έδωσαν τη θέση τους σε σκηνές έντασης και επεισόδια σε διάφορα σημεία της πόλης.

Οδοφράγματα από εκατοντάδες ηλεκτρικά ποδήλατα, φωτιές σε κάδους απορριμμάτων και συγκρούσεις σώμα με σώμα μεταξύ διαδηλωτών και αστυνομικών συνθέτουν ένα σκηνικό υψηλής έντασης, ενώ οι αρχές εκφράζουν ανησυχία για την εξέλιξη της νύχτας.

Την ίδια ώρα, η αρμόδια εταιρεία μεταφορών ανακοίνωσε την απόσυρση όλων των λεωφορείων που εκτελούν δρομολόγια στο κέντρο της πόλης, λόγω της έκρυθμης κατάστασης.