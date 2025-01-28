Αεροπορική επιδρομή της Ρωσίας στο Χάρκοβο προκάλεσε φωτιά σε εγκαταστάσεις ιδιωτικής εταιρείας, σύμφωνα με τον δήμαρχο Ιχόρ Τερέχοφ.
❗️ Photos of the fire in Kharkiv after the Shahed attack have appeared. The footage was shown by Suspilne— Shadows (@Shadows653) January 28, 2025
According to Bohdan Gladkykh, director of the Kharkiv city emergency department, the area of the fire in the Novobavarsky district was about 1,500 "squares."
"Shahed" hit… pic.twitter.com/M9bk8RXBY7
Οι υπηρεσίες εκτάκτων καταστάσεων βρίσκονται στο σημείο για να κατασβέσουν τη φωτιά.
Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα.
Aftermath Kharkiv pic.twitter.com/zlqVhuuXYh— kim høvik (@kimhvik2) January 28, 2025
Η επίθεση έρχεται καθώς η πόλη υφίσταται περιοδικές ρωσικές επιθέσεις από την αρχή του πολέμου το 2022.
🚨 TIN! Large-scale fire in Kharkiv after a Russian drone strike. Two people injured as flames engulf an area of 1,500 m². 🇺🇦🔥 #Kharkiv #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/U5fZUGXl3x— Mukoma (@MukomaIcho) January 28, 2025
Δεν έχει υπάρξει αντίδραση από τη Μόσχα μέχρι τώρα.