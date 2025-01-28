Αεροπορική επιδρομή της Ρωσίας στο Χάρκοβο προκάλεσε φωτιά σε εγκαταστάσεις ιδιωτικής εταιρείας, σύμφωνα με τον δήμαρχο Ιχόρ Τερέχοφ.

Οι υπηρεσίες εκτάκτων καταστάσεων βρίσκονται στο σημείο για να κατασβέσουν τη φωτιά.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα.

Η επίθεση έρχεται καθώς η πόλη υφίσταται περιοδικές ρωσικές επιθέσεις από την αρχή του πολέμου το 2022.

Δεν έχει υπάρξει αντίδραση από τη Μόσχα μέχρι τώρα.