With today’s missile attack Russia marked the anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum. The fate of this document gives answers to many current questions about Russia.Simply signing something with these terrorists will not bring peace. They will certainly break any agreements reached with them. Giving up any element of someone else’s security to Russia means new war.Therefore a principled continuation of the existing policy of conscientious states of the world is necessary: it is only the dismantling of Russian terrorist capacities, liberation of all our territories and holding the murderers to account that will bring peace.I believe we will come to this. Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine!Gratitude to everyone who helps our state hold out against Russian terror!Eternal memory to everyone whose life was taken by terrorists!Glory to Ukraine!