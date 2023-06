Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled bridge on the border between #Kherson oblast and #Crimea, near Chongar. Road through #Chongar is the shortest route of supply to #Zaporizhzhia #ukrainecounteroffensive #RussoUkrainianWarhttps://t.co/AUvbvuQ6OB pic.twitter.com/cKQa1InnHR