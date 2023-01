The annual forum in Davos, traditionally a powerful global political and economic platform, has started today. The world hears Ukraine in Davos – they know what Russia has done to Dnipro, they know what terrorists are doing to Kherson, Kharkiv, our Donbas and other territories Russia brought death to.It is very important that the First Lady of Ukraine presented all the elements of our Peace Formula in Davos today, including the fundamental clause on justice, which envisages full liability of Russian terrorists for everything they have done. And the world's support for our diplomatic initiative is very much felt.We are doing everything to ensure that this support becomes truly global and that steps to end Russian aggression and return security are taken by all influential actors in international relations.Glory to all our heroes!Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russian aggression.Glory to Ukraine!