Today, I continued our diplomatic activity so that the world reacts strongly to another Russian escalation.I had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron. I thanked him for the support already provided and informed him about our urgent needs, primarily in defense. There must be an air shield for Ukraine. Today it was clearly said. We agreed to hold two very important events. The first is in December in France. The subject covers all the challenges of winter: from energy to finance, from weapons to protecting the sky. And the second event is to convene the business of France and help Ukraine.European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson visited Kyiv today. We discussed the initiative to create such a format, which, like a military "Ramstein", will work for the sake of our common security, but precisely in the energy sphere. Something like an "energy Ramstein" – funds, technical support, transformers, generators, energy carriers – this is what is vitally necessary for our defense.We will do everything to give people electricity and heat this winter. Glory to each and every one who works to bring our victory closer!