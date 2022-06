Ukrainian Army pushed out 🇷🇺 occupiers by 20% from Sieverodonetsk, now 🇺🇦 controls 50% of city – Luhansk RegHead Haidai



Says last 2 days proved how Ukrainians can fight & Russians will retreat as soon as 🇺🇦 gets W artillery that can destroy 🇷🇺 artilleryhttps://t.co/Tgys4qTf4g