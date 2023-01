Today is a new stage of our diplomatic marathon. I told the European states’ leaders about the situation on the battlefield: the difficult situation in the Donetsk region, constant Russian attacks, the fact that Russia doesn’t count its people, doesn’t spare the locals and doesn’t stop before any criminal actions.This can be countered only by a new level of modern military equipment that Ukraine can get from partners. I thank all the leaders who help us for understanding that now is the time for new powerful decisions. The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and bring the terrorist state to a historic defeat. It’s important for global democracy, for all those who value freedom. I thank everyone who helps us defend Ukraine and freedom, fights for independence and works to strengthen Ukraine! Today I’d like to pay special tribute to the warriors of the 46th separate airmobile brigade for their bravery and steadfastness in defending Soledar! Thank you, warriors!