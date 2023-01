I have just finished a conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada, and this is the fourth international conversation today. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister of Norway. And now Justin Trudeau.We started this year with what Ukraine needs most right now – on the eve of new mobilization processes being prepared by the terrorist state. Now is the moment when together with our partners we must strengthen our defense.We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can muster to try to turn the tide of the war and at least postpone their defeat.We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail. This will be the final defeat of the terrorist state. I thank all partners who understand this.Russia mobilizes those whom it wants to throw to death, we mobilize the civilized world. For the sake of life.Glory to Ukraine!