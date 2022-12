I died and this is why I do not worry anymore. Part 2 what happened! I died and came back this is my story! What happened over that 48 hours was a mixture of coincidences, Mistry, wonder and magic. My near death second chance experience took my spirit to another realm. Claire my psychic friend who lives in Spain communicates to me whist i was out of my body. I do not have any memory of speaking to white beings but I do have a strong sense of clarity on how to operate my life back here…. Worry, intrusive thoughts I do not entertain anymore…. I follow simple rules that are now so obvious – gratitude, trust or being Divinely protected, seeing everything as a gift to learn, serve or grow, love being the only healer, knowing how individually we are all important. Life is the only school and it’s a school of vibration. That challenges create contract and that is necessary for growth and that we are here to experience an array of emotions is a beautiful gift just do not hold them let them go and suffering will never be a problem. #NDE#NDEworryingintrusivethoughts #idied #gratitude #schooloflife #vibrational #secondchance