ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
κορονοϊόςκαιρόςκίνηση τώραπροσφυγικόφωτιά τώρασεισμός τώρα
Σήμερα γιορτάζουν: Ερωτηΐς

Ο απίστευτος λόγος που διέκοψαν κηδεία λόγω κορονοϊού

«Μας σόκαρε όλους»

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
13:53
06/10/2020
Ο απίστευτος λόγος που διέκοψαν κηδεία λόγω κορονοϊού
loading

Γενική κατακραυγή για γραφείο κηδειών που διέκοψε την τελετή σε κρεματόριο της Αγγλίας επειδή κάποιες καρέκλες ήρθαν πιο κοντά, παραβιάζοντας τα περιοριστικά μέτρα για τον κορονοϊό.

Υπάλληλος του γραφείου κατσαδιάζει τον γιο που πήγε να καθίσει κοντά στη μητέρα του για να την παρηγορήσει για τον χαμό του συζύγου της.

«Μας σόκαρε όλους», δήλωσε κατόπιν ο γιος Craig Bicknell για όσα έγιναν σε κρεματόριο στο Milton Keynes της Αγγλίας, προσθέτοντας πως η επίπληξη «έκανε μια άσχημη μέρα ακόμα χειρότερη».

Η κηδεία του πατέρα του Alan Wright έγινε στις 2 Οκτωβρίου σε στενό οικογενειακό κύκλο, ακόμα κι έτσι όμως όταν κουνήθηκαν οι καρέκλες έτρεξε εξαγριωμένος ένας υπάλληλος για να βάλει τα πράγματα στη θέση τους.

Τον βλέπουμε να διακόπτει την τελετή κουνώντας τα χέρια του και φωνάζοντας «να πάτε πίσω τις καρέκλες, σας το είχαμε πει»!

Οι δύο καρέκλες που ήρθαν κοντά στη μαμά ήταν από τους δυο της γιους.

😌🙏🏻 Socially distanced funerals 🙏🏻😌We were contacted by a resident who recently said goodbye to his father at Crownhill Crematorium.They wanted us to help highlight how traumatic and upsetting the experience of a funeral now is, on top of the already sadness people feel when laying somebody to rest.In this video, you will see a son move his chair to comfort his mother, at his fathers, her husbands, funeral.A staff member then quickly moved and asks them all to move back to where the chairs originally were.“We are absolutely heartbroken. Me and my brother haven’t been able to leave my mums side for two weeks as it is, being there for my Mum, within her bubble. I can sit in a restaurant, I can sit in a pub, I can live at her house, I can travel in a limousine to the crematorium with 6. But when I want to give my mum a cuddle at dads funeral, a man flies out mid service shouting stop the service and makes us split. It scared my daughter and shocked everyone in the room. This is not how funerals should be and with the guidelines in place for pubs, bars, public transport etc, how this can carry on at funerals is beyond belief. A devastating day made even worse.” Have you been to a funeral? Was the set up exactly as in this video? How did you find it?Please share.. the resident wants this to go as far and wide as possible. It may be the start of a change, power to the people. This is not an attack on the staff member. He has a job to do and is following government guidelines which ultimately pays his bills. The way he spoke is questionable but this would never have happened if common sense was used to implement guidelines for funerals. UPDATE: The council have apologised to the family and have confirmed bubbles will not be able to sit together. The national news are supporting this family and you’ll be hearing lots more on this story in the coming days.

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Milton Keynes Community Hub στις Σάββατο, 3 Οκτωβρίου 2020

«Μπορώ να καθίσω σε ένα εστιατόριο, μπορώ να καθίσω σε μια παμπ, μπορώ να ζήσω στο σπίτι της, μπορώ να πάω με λιμουζίνα στο κρεματόριο με 6 άτομα, αλλά όταν θέλω να κάνω μια αγκαλιά τη μαμά μου στην κηδεία του πατέρα μου, ένας άντρας επεμβαίνει και φωνάζει σταματώντας τη λειτουργία και μας χωρίζει», έγραψε στο Facebook.

Εκπρόσωπος του δημοτικού συμβουλίου του Milton Keynes δήλωσε πως «λυπούμαστε που στενοχωρήσαμε αυτή την οικογένεια. Δεν επεμβαίνουμε συνήθως αν κάποιος θελήσει να παρηγορήσει ένα μέλος της οικογένειας και σε αυτή την περίπτωση θα έπρεπε να έχει ακολουθηθεί μια πιο ευγενική προσέγγιση».

ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΡΩΤΟΙ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΤΟΥ NEWSBEAST ΣΤΟ GOOGLE NEWS
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ TAGS

ΚΑΝΤΕ LIKE ΣΤΟ NEWSBEAST.GR

Διαβάστε ακόμα

Το βίντεο με τον Τραμπ που «πασχίζει να αναπνεύσει» και τα ερωτήματα για την υγεία του

Το βίντεο με τον Τραμπ που «πασχίζει να αναπνεύσει» και τα ερωτήματα για την υγεία του

Μάσκα υποχρεωτικά σε όλους τους ανοιχτούς χώρους στην Ιταλία

Μάσκα υποχρεωτικά σε όλους τους ανοιχτούς χώρους στην Ιταλία

Σταματά την καραντίνα η Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν

Σταματά την καραντίνα η Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν

Τσουχτερά πρόστιμα και λουκέτα σε δύο μπαρ στα Χανιά

Τσουχτερά πρόστιμα και λουκέτα σε δύο μπαρ στα Χανιά

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...
Το newsbeast επιλέγει
newsbeast.gr

Για να είσαι ένα βήμα μπροστά: Ταυτόχρονη ανίχνευση του Νέου Κορωνοϊού και των ιών γρίπης Α και Β

Γιατί είναι σημαντικό να υπάρχει γρήγορη και ακριβής διαφοροδιάγνωση

baby.gr

Η σωστή προετοιμασία του μωρού σας για έναν γλυκό, βραδινό ύπνο

Η ρουτίνα του μπάνιου και η συμβολή της στον ήρεμο ύπνο του μωρού σας

baby.gr

Απογείωσε το απλό καθημερινό τοστ σου με μία κίνηση

Θα δώσει άλλη γεύση

forzajuve.gr

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής έφαγε 14 εκατ. ευρώ σε γυναίκες και αλκοόλ

Σήμερα είναι στον άσο

news.gr

Έτσι θα μειώσεις το λογαριασμό του ρεύματος

Τι μπορείς να κάνεις, από… τώρα

forzajuve.gr

Ο καταραμένος τερματοφύλακας που για ένα γκολ, πέθανε μόνος και ξεχασμένος

Έζησε την απόλυτη ταπείνωση από ένα ολόκληρο έθνος

sportdog.gr

Οι απειλές, το τζετ, τα αληθινά ποσά, ο «άφωνος» Φερέιρα

Το «καυτό» παρασκήνιο της πώλησης-εξπρές του Δημήτρη Πέλκα

baby.gr

Καλύτερο σεξ κάνοντας αυτό…

Συμφωνούν ακόμη και οι επιστήμονες

enallaktikidrasi.com

Μια μεγάλη αλήθεια όταν ερωτεύεσαι κάποιον

Είναι αυτός που σου βγάζει τον καλύτερο σου εαυτό, που σου δείχνει την καλύτερη σου εκδοχή

lordoftheseries.gr

Οι τηλεοπτικές πρεμιέρες του Οκτωβρίου

Τι παίζεται στην παγκόσμια κοινότητα και πού

forzajuve.gr

Το μίσος των δύο αδελφών που γέννησε δύο κολοσσούς στην αθλητική βιομηχανία

Ποτέ δεν τα βρήκαν, πότε δεν ξέχασαν αυτά που τους χώρισαν, ακόμη και μετά το θάνατό τους

exploringgreece.tv

Γιατί οι αστυνομικοί αγγίζουν το αυτοκίνητο όταν σε σταματούν για έλεγχο

Κάτι που το πιθανότερο δεν έχεις παρατηρήσει

Το newsbeast προτείνει
Επιβάτης λεωφορείου κλοτσά κορίτσι στο πρόσωπο επειδή δεν φορά μάσκα

Επιβάτης λεωφορείου κλοτσά κορίτσι στο πρόσωπο επειδή δεν φορά μάσκα

Συγκινήθηκε η Γλυκερία: Το βίντεο με τον γιο της και τα δάκρυα της τραγουδίστριας

Συγκινήθηκε η Γλυκερία: Το βίντεο με τον γιο της και τα δάκρυα της τραγουδίστριας

Άγριες Μέλισσες: Στο Twitter έδωσαν ρεσιτάλ με τα σχόλια τους για το χθεσινό επεισόδιο

Άγριες Μέλισσες: Στο Twitter έδωσαν ρεσιτάλ με τα σχόλια τους για το χθεσινό επεισόδιο

Τρυπούσε κρυφά τα προφυλακτικά και μπαίνει στη φυλακή για βιασμό

Τρυπούσε κρυφά τα προφυλακτικά και μπαίνει στη φυλακή για βιασμό

Τρομακτική έρευνα: Ακόμα και 9 ώρες επιβιώνει ο κορονοϊός στο ανθρώπινο δέρμα

Τρομακτική έρευνα: Ακόμα και 9 ώρες επιβιώνει ο κορονοϊός στο ανθρώπινο δέρμα

Ένα μεγάλο βήμα στη προσέγγιση της βιωσιμότητας στην παραγωγή του ρυζιού

Ένα μεγάλο βήμα στη προσέγγιση της βιωσιμότητας στην παραγωγή του ρυζιού

Online συμβουλευτική: «Γεφυρώνοντας» τις αποστάσεις στην υγεία

Online συμβουλευτική: «Γεφυρώνοντας» τις αποστάσεις στην υγεία

Τα 10 καλύτερα δώρα εμπειρίας για ζευγάρια το 2020

Τα 10 καλύτερα δώρα εμπειρίας για ζευγάρια το 2020