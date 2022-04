Ancelotti tells Amazon Prime: “Before the game, Benzema was not able to find his pass to enter into the stadium. I told him: ‘Be fast or you can’t play!’. Then luckily Karim found the pass”. ⚪️ #UCL



“How to describe Benzema? I’ve no words (laughs). I’d say the Big Karim”. pic.twitter.com/F1ZiKwPau6