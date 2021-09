📢August #temperature highlights from the #CopernicusClimate Change Service #C3S:

🌡️Globally, August 2021 was, with August 2017, the joint third warmest on record.

🌡️For Europe, August 2021 was near 1991-2020 average but with contrasting conditions.

