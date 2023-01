Today, society has seen yet another set of personnel decisions that have been made. I emphasize the phrase – "yet another". We will continue to take appropriate steps – the public will see each of them and, I am sure, will support them.Any internal issues that hinder the state are being removed and will continue to be removed. It is fair, it is necessary for our defense, and it helps our rapprochement with European institutions.We need a strong state, and Ukraine will be just that. And today, by my decree, I put into effect another decision of the National Security and Defense Council. Details will follow later.