Today we have several powerful decisions by our partners to strengthen our defense. First of all, in strengthening our artillery.I am grateful to Estonia for another and the largest package of military aid from this country. For howitzers and ammunition. I am grateful to Sweden for the new military package. For NLAW, Archers and IFVs.I am grateful to Denmark for adopting the decision on CAESARs for our warriors. This will significantly strengthen our army.I am grateful to Lithuania for the new military package. For anti-aircraft systems, ammunition and helicopters.And we are preparing for tomorrow's Ramstein – we expect powerful decisions. We expect a powerful military support package from the United States.Thank you to everyone who defends freedom with us! Glory to all our warriors who show resilience and give Ukraine the results it needs! Glory to everyone who works for the victory!Glory to Ukraine!