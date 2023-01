Today we have new and powerful results of our diplomatic marathon.France takes European defense support for Ukraine to a new level, and I thank President Macron for this leadership.We will receive more armored vehicles and in particular – wheeled tanks of French production.This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners – there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks. And this is very important to restore security for all Ukrainians and peace for all Europeans.Before the new "Ramstein" such signal is extremely relevant.We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year exactly and not postpone any of the defensive capabilities that can speed up the defeat of the terrorist state. Modern Western armored vehicles, Western-type tanks are just one of these key capabilities.Thank you to all who fight for Ukraine! Thank you to all who help us!Glory to Ukraine!