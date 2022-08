We are actively preparing for the new week, which is very important for all of us, for our country. Our Flag Day, our Independence Day is ahead. The commemoration of veterans of the war for the freedom of Ukraine is ahead. The Crimean platform is ahead. This year it is really special. This year, one can literally feel in the air of Crimea that the occupation there is temporary, and Ukraine is returning.We always say honestly: for the sake of Ukraine's victory, we still need to fight, we still need to do a lot, we still need to persevere and endure, unfortunately, a lot of pain. But Ukrainians can rightfully feel proud of themselves, their country and their heroes.Let's stay together! Let's help each other! Let's restore the destroyed! Let's fight for all our people. And let's cheer for those who represent Ukraine, today – definitely for Usyk, our boy!Believe in ourselves and in Ukraine!