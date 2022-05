🇷🇺killed 21 civilians from Donetsk Oblast today and injured 27.

This is the largest number of casualties in one day since🇷🇺shelled Kramatorsk railway station. National police documented the consequences of Russian strike in Avdiyivka where 10 were killed.