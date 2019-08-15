ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ κατά αστυνομικών στη Φιλαδέλφεια

Τουλάχιστον δυο οι τραυματίες- Σε εξέλιξη αστυνομική επιχείρηση

15/08/2019
Τουλάχιστον δύο αστυνομικοί έχουν δεχθεί πυρά ενός σκοπευτή ο οποίος εδώ και λίγη ώρα πυροβολεί αδιακρίτως κατά των ένστολων.

Στο σημείο της συμπλοκής έχουν σπεύσει ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις, ενώ οι αρχές συστήνουν στον κόσμο να αποφύγει τη συγκεκριμένη περιοχή.

 

