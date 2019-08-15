Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ κατά αστυνομικών στη Φιλαδέλφεια

Τουλάχιστον δύο αστυνομικοί έχουν δεχθεί πυρά ενός σκοπευτή ο οποίος εδώ και λίγη ώρα πυροβολεί αδιακρίτως κατά των ένστολων.

Στο σημείο της συμπλοκής έχουν σπεύσει ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις, ενώ οι αρχές συστήνουν στον κόσμο να αποφύγει τη συγκεκριμένη περιοχή.

Jesus Christ, this is all airing live on #Philly #6abc TV. Another officer injured. Possible more shots fired, between PD and someone, standoff Crazy dramatic situation right now in North #Philadelphia #PhillyPD #LivePD #NorthPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/FumPfWg4qs

— Alive In Philly (@AliveInPhilly) 14 Αυγούστου 2019