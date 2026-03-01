Έξι άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν σήμερα στο κεντρικό Ισραήλ, όταν ένα κτίριο κατέρρευσε έπειτα από «άμεσο πλήγμα» ιρανικού πυραύλου, σύμφωνα με τις υπηρεσίες διάσωσης.

«Στον τομέα Μπετ Σεμές, οι διασώστες και τα πληρώματα ασθενοφόρων διαπίστωσαν τον θάνατο έξι ανθρώπων», ανακοίνωσε το Magen David Adom, το ισραηλινό αντίστοιχο του Ερυθρού Σταυρού και της Ερυθράς Ημισελήνου, διευκρινίζοντας ότι απομάκρυνε 23 τραυματίες, οι δύο από τους οποίους ήταν σε σοβαρή κατάσταση.

Four civilians were murdered in Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Beit Shemesh.



There are no military bases there. No strategic assets. No tactical objective.



This was a deliberate act of terror against civilians — consistent with the IRGC's terror record.