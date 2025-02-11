Η Ουκρανία πραγματοποίησε επίθεση με drones τα ξημερώματα της Τρίτης στην ρωσική περιφέρεια Σαράτοφ, προκαλώντας ζημιές σε βιομηχανική εγκατάσταση, σύμφωνα με τον τοπικό κυβερνήτη Ρομάν Μπουσάργκιν.

Μέχρι στιγμής, δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα.

Time to say good night, but first an update on the attack on #Ukraine – no new missile launches and abiout 10 attack drones are still buzzing.



Meanwhile in the #Saratov region of #Russia as well as the airbase, the oil refinery was also targeted. pic.twitter.com/zjzFSKxLDi