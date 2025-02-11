Η Ουκρανία πραγματοποίησε επίθεση με drones τα ξημερώματα της Τρίτης στην ρωσική περιφέρεια Σαράτοφ, προκαλώντας ζημιές σε βιομηχανική εγκατάσταση, σύμφωνα με τον τοπικό κυβερνήτη Ρομάν Μπουσάργκιν.
Saratov Oil Refinery is on fire following Ukrainian drone strikes. The facility had a refining capacity of 7.2 million tons per year. – #Russia #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/vHkmM9myhB— OSINT WWIII (@OsintWWIII) February 11, 2025
Μέχρι στιγμής, δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα.
Time to say good night, but first an update on the attack on #Ukraine – no new missile launches and abiout 10 attack drones are still buzzing.— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) February 11, 2025
Meanwhile in the #Saratov region of #Russia as well as the airbase, the oil refinery was also targeted. pic.twitter.com/zjzFSKxLDi
Πολλά ρωσικά ΜΜΕ ανέφεραν ότι ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις και ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά στην περιοχή.
⚡️В Саратові уражено НПЗ.— monitor (@war_monitor_ua) February 11, 2025
04:44 11.02.25 pic.twitter.com/apA0APE8Od