Η Ουκρανία πραγματοποίησε επίθεση με drones τα ξημερώματα της Τρίτης στην ρωσική περιφέρεια Σαράτοφ, προκαλώντας ζημιές σε βιομηχανική εγκατάσταση, σύμφωνα με τον τοπικό κυβερνήτη Ρομάν Μπουσάργκιν.

Μέχρι στιγμής, δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για θύματα.

Πολλά ρωσικά ΜΜΕ ανέφεραν ότι ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις και ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά στην περιοχή.