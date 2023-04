Today we have good news from our team working on exchanges.We managed to bring home 100 defenders. 80 men and 20 women. These are soldiers, border guards, marines, national guards. By the way, defenders of Azovstal are among them.These are a hundred families who got real joy on the eve of Easter. And, of course, we keep working to return all our people from Russian captivity. We remember everyone! And we will return everyone!I thank everyone in our Coordination Center of the Main Intelligence Directorate. I thank everyone involved in negotiations and preparation of exchanges: Budanov’s guys, Yermak, Malyuk, Lubinets… Well done, guys!And I am especially grateful to everyone who supports our people after release and takes care of treatment and adaptation. It is important.Thank you to everyone who takes care of Ukraine!Glory to everyone who is currently in combat, on combat duty and on combat missions!Glory to Ukraine!