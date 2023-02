Today is a fruitful day for our country – a fruitful day in confronting those who are trying to weaken Ukraine even now. We will not allow anyone to weaken our state.I thank all law enforcement officials who have demonstrated the power of law and the power of the state today. I am grateful to the Government of Ukraine for its prompt personnel response. In particular, today the heads of customs service were dismissed. I have been informed that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against some of those dismissed.Unfortunately, in some spheres, the only way to guarantee legitimacy is to change leaders along with institutional changes implementation. Change as much as necessary to ensure that people do not abuse power.Today, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor's Office have conducted dozens of searches and other actions in different regions and against different individuals in the framework of open criminal proceedings.Hence, the movement towards justice is tangible. And justice will be ensured.The purity of processes within the Ministry of Defense and the defense forces in general is especially important. Any internal supply, any procurement – everything must be absolutely as clean and honest as the external supply for our defense.Those who interfere with this will not remain in the relevant structures.I am grateful to everyone who fights for Ukraine! I am grateful to everyone who helps us get the weapons we need! I am grateful to everyone in the world who supports us!Glory to Ukraine!