I want to thank our Air Forces servicemen, Ukrainian air defense, which successfully repelled another Russian attack today. 54 missiles and 11 attack drones were shot down. Our warriors all over Ukraine distinguished themselves, and I thank all our Air Commands: Center, South, East and West. And especially we are grateful to the warriors of the 96th Kyiv, 160th Odesa, 208th Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades, whose results are the best today.Unfortunately, there were several hits. Our power engineers and repair crews are doing everything to make Ukrainians feel the consequences of the terrorists' strike as little as possible. And I thank everyone who is working to restore energy supply.With each such missile strike, Russia is only driving itself deeper into a dead end. They have fewer and fewer missiles. Instead, the status of the biggest terrorist in the world will have consequences for Russia and its citizens for a long time. And each missile only confirms that all this must end with a tribunal. And that is exactly what will happen.I thank everyone who defends our state! I thank everyone who fights for our independence!Glory to Ukraine!