The grain export initiative has been operating for almost a month, and during this time, the first million tonnes of foodstuff since February 24 were exported from our three seaports in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhne.Ukrainian grain and the very fact that our supplies to the world food market has worked make it possible to prevent chaos on the market, reduce the severity of the food crisis, and prevent catastrophic shortages.Ukraine was, is and will be among the guarantors of global food security.This export not only supports the international subject status of Ukraine, but also provides jobs for our citizens – hundreds of thousands of jobs, provides income for Ukrainian companies and the state budget, and, very importantly, provides funds for planting next year.This is a really important result for Ukraine, for the Black Sea region and the whole world. And I am grateful to everyone who contributed to this work. And I emphasize that it is the full responsibility of the partners to prevent any Russian provocations and disruption of exports.