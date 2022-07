Undoubtedly, the main word today is Zmiinyi. Apparently, there was just as much talk about Zmiinyi only on the day when the Russian ship arrived there. Then the ship left – forever, and now the island is free again. I am grateful to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the fighters of "Alpha", I am grateful to our gunners, pilots of the army aviation and Air Force, the command of "Oleksandriya".