AIS data from @MarineTraffic confirms that a cargo vessel called SEA JUSTICE (9309514) rammed right into a fully laden (1 million barrels) Suezmax tanker called A SYMPHONY (9249324) off the coast of Qingdao, China this morning. More to follow. Thx @tanker_cj for heads up. #OOTT pic.twitter.com/Xj2vT01xIK