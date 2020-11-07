Πανηγυρισμοί σε πόλεις της Αμερικής για τον εορτασμό της νίκης του Τζο Μπάιντεν

Πλήθος κόσμου συρρέει στο κέντρο της Ουάσινγκτον, στην περιοχή του Λευκού Οϊκου, προκειμένου να γιορτάσει τη νίκη του Δημοκρατικού Τζο Μπάιντεν στις αμερικανικές προεδρικές εκλογές, μεταδίδουν δημοσιογράφοι του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου.

Cities across the United States going off right now 🔥🇺🇸 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/aPmo5nB1q9

Thousands are beginning to gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. #Election2020 #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/LB4BTWy8kP

Και στη Νέα Υόρκη ακούστηκαν ιαχές θριάμβου.

Cheers from windows in New York City as Joe Biden has been projected President-Elect of the United States. The current electoral vote count is Biden 273 and Trump 213. @cbsnewyork #CBSN pic.twitter.com/LMC8i635PJ

#bidenharis2020 Celebrations starting in #NYC streets as people learn @JoeBiden is now president elect after days of counting and defeating @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4x9IJPanRP

NYC right now @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/HZP2YSIUZz

Ανάλογα σκηνικά εκτυλίχθηκαν και στους δρόμους της Φιλαδέλφεια όπως μετέφερε το διεθνές δίκτυο BBC.

“As you can you see, celebrations here in Philadelphia”

Joe Biden is projected to have won the US presidency

The BBC’s Nomia Iqbal is in Pennsylvania, the state that clinched the White House https://t.co/aM07I27J2K pic.twitter.com/kDlBJPMQXp

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 7, 2020