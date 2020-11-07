ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Αμερικάνικες εκλογές: Ο Τζο Μπάιντεν είναι ο νέος Πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ - Φεύγει από τον Λευκό Οίκο ο Τραμπ

Πανηγυρισμοί σε πόλεις της Αμερικής για τον εορτασμό της νίκης του Τζο Μπάιντεν

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
21:10
07/11/2020
Πανηγυρισμοί σε πόλεις της Αμερικής για τον εορτασμό της νίκης του Τζο Μπάιντεν
Πλήθος κόσμου συρρέει στο κέντρο της Ουάσινγκτον, στην περιοχή του Λευκού Οϊκου, προκειμένου να γιορτάσει τη νίκη του Δημοκρατικού Τζο Μπάιντεν στις αμερικανικές προεδρικές εκλογές, μεταδίδουν δημοσιογράφοι του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου.

Και στη Νέα Υόρκη ακούστηκαν ιαχές θριάμβου.

Ανάλογα σκηνικά εκτυλίχθηκαν και στους δρόμους της Φιλαδέλφεια όπως μετέφερε το διεθνές δίκτυο BBC.

