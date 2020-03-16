Αντιδράσεις για τη συναυλία των Stereophonics: Η βλακεία είναι ατελείωτη

Τι κι αν στη Βρετανία έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους 35 άνθρωποι από τον νέο κορονοϊό, τι κι αν έχουν καταγραφεί σχεδόν 1.400 κρούσματα. Χιλιάδες άνθρωποι συνωστίστηκαν τις προηγούμενες ημέρες στο Μάντσεστερ και το Κάρντιφ για να ακούσουν τους Stereophonics.

Η μπάντα από την Ουαλία εμφανίστηκε στο Μάντσεστερ στο πλαίσιο της ευρωπαϊκής περιοδείας της, προωθώντας το 11ο άλμπουμ της με τίτλο Kind, το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε τον περασμένο Οκτώβριο.

Η Βρετανία δεν έχει λάβει τα περιοριστικά μέτρα που έχουν λάβει άλλες χώρες, όπως και η Ελλάδα, με απαγόρευση συναθροίσεων κτλ, ωστόσο και πάλι προκαλεί εντύπωση το πώς τόσες χιλιάδες άνθρωποι κλείστηκαν στον ίδιο χώρο, σε συνθήκες προφανώς όχι τήρησης αποστάσεων.



Στο Twitter οι αντιδράσεις ήταν ποικίλες. Πολλοί ήταν εκείνοι που επέκριναν τόσο τον κόσμο όσο και τους διοργανωτές της συναυλίας, που προχώρησαν κανονικά σύμφωνα με τον προγραμματισμό παρά την «επιδημία καραντίνας» και τα αυστηρά μέτρα στις περισσότερες ευρωπαϊκές χώρες.

People will die because of this. People who weren’t selfish and stupid enough to go, but just unlucky to get within six feet of those who were. Never forgive yourselves. — ⚫Aleph from Malakhim (@malakhstudios) March 16, 2020

Congratulations. Stupidity never ends. We will talk about it in a week... — JMania (@JManiaSite) March 15, 2020

Imagine thinking it was a good idea to risk your life, and the lives of others around you, including elderly relatives, to see the Stereophonics. #covidー19uk https://t.co/mW204Rs3Wa — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 16, 2020

It appears zero thought about all of the older people who will get #COVID19 as a direct result if the concert - some of who will die / this is not about your health @stereophonics or your fans it is about protecting the most vulnerable among us - loving and caring for our elders https://t.co/SkiBi7ASTt — L Jelliffe-Pawlowski (@Jelliffe_Pawlow) March 16, 2020

In Greece we are not even allowed to enter the supermarket if a certain number of people is exceeded. But @stereophonics HAD to make more money amid a pandemic outbreak, in the UK.The death of any person associated with anyone present at your concerts is ON YOU. #COVIDー19 https://t.co/pxsTozcl2K — Sourgelidou (@sourgelidou) March 16, 2020

Άλλοι ωστόσο ήταν θετικοί, αποθεώνοντας την μπάντα και τονίζοντας πως όποιος βρέθηκε εκεί το έκανε με τη θέλησή του αλλά κι επισημαίνοντας πως και αλλού συνωστίζεται ο κόσμος, όπως στο μετρό.

Not at all, mass gatherings have NOT been cancelled. They were in every right to go ahead. Its personal preference to wether people went or not. Was a good gig tho, no regrets 🤪 #stereophonics https://t.co/ti3mIKpK66 — Cole Louise🌙 (@Nicolewarnock25) March 15, 2020

People losing their shit about @stereophonics holding concerts with a few thousand people attending. Meanwhile the tube, which carries 2 million people a day, is still scheduled to run tomorrow 🤷‍♂️ #coronavirus — Keith Hodge (@RunHodgeyRun) March 15, 2020

Well bhoys, that was my 44th time and well worth the challenge of COVID19!!!! Roll on Bangor for #45 😁 — Dave Sheldon (@DoSheldon1967) March 14, 2020