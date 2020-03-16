ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
10:55
16/03/2020
Αντιδράσεις για τη συναυλία των Stereophonics: Η βλακεία είναι ατελείωτη
4
Τι κι αν στη Βρετανία έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους 35 άνθρωποι από τον νέο κορονοϊό, τι κι αν έχουν καταγραφεί σχεδόν 1.400 κρούσματα. Χιλιάδες άνθρωποι συνωστίστηκαν τις προηγούμενες ημέρες στο Μάντσεστερ και το Κάρντιφ για να ακούσουν τους Stereophonics.

Η μπάντα από την Ουαλία εμφανίστηκε στο Μάντσεστερ στο πλαίσιο της ευρωπαϊκής περιοδείας της, προωθώντας το 11ο άλμπουμ της με τίτλο Kind, το οποίο κυκλοφόρησε τον περασμένο Οκτώβριο.

Η Βρετανία δεν έχει λάβει τα περιοριστικά μέτρα που έχουν  λάβει άλλες χώρες, όπως και η Ελλάδα, με απαγόρευση συναθροίσεων κτλ, ωστόσο και πάλι προκαλεί εντύπωση το πώς τόσες χιλιάδες άνθρωποι κλείστηκαν στον ίδιο χώρο, σε συνθήκες προφανώς όχι τήρησης αποστάσεων.


Στο Twitter οι αντιδράσεις ήταν ποικίλες. Πολλοί ήταν εκείνοι που επέκριναν τόσο τον κόσμο όσο και τους διοργανωτές της συναυλίας, που προχώρησαν κανονικά σύμφωνα με τον προγραμματισμό παρά την «επιδημία καραντίνας» και τα αυστηρά μέτρα στις περισσότερες ευρωπαϊκές χώρες.

 

Άλλοι ωστόσο ήταν θετικοί, αποθεώνοντας την μπάντα και τονίζοντας πως όποιος βρέθηκε εκεί το έκανε με τη θέλησή του αλλά κι επισημαίνοντας πως και αλλού συνωστίζεται ο κόσμος, όπως στο μετρό.

 

 

4
σχόλια
  1. avatar The one above all
    Σημερα, 11:39

    Δε με νοιάζει τι θα κάνουν οι Άγγλοι, δε πα να...

    Απαντηστε
    0
    0
  2. avatar true
    Σημερα, 11:27

    Ακομη δεν τους εχουν συλλαβει για κακούργημα και ισοβια. ? Η ΒΛΑΚΕΙΑ ΔΕΝ ΕΧΕΙ ΟΡΙΑ.

    Απαντηστε
    0
    0
  3. avatar criskalts
    Σημερα, 11:12

    Όλοι μας θα πεθάνετε ρε.

    Απαντηστε
    0
    0
