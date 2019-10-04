ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Αυτό είναι ένα μοναδικό διαμάντι… το διαμάντι – μήτρα

Ζυγίζει μόλις 0,62 καράτια

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
0:51
05/10/2019
Αυτό είναι ένα μοναδικό διαμάντι... το διαμάντι - μήτρα
loading

Η εταιρεία Alrosa εξόρυξε στην Γιακουτία ένα διπλό διαμάντι, που η ηλικία του υπερβαίνει τα 800 εκατομμύρια χρόνια, σύμφωνα με τις εκτιμήσεις των επιστημόνων.

Ωστόσο, δεν είναι η ηλικία του αυτή καθ' εαυτή που κάνει το διαμάντι αυτό μοναδικό, αλλά η ασυνήθιστη δομή του, καθώς στο εσωτερικό του μετακινείται ελεύθερα ένα άλλο διαμάντι. Αυτή ακριβώς η ιδιομορφία του, το κάνει θυμίζει μήτρα.

Οι ειδικοί που μελέτησαν το εύρημα, δήλωσαν ότι πρόκειται για το πρώτο διαμάντι αυτού του είδους στην παγκόσμια ιστορία εξόρυξης διαμαντιών.

Η ρωσική εταιρεία εξόρυξης διαμαντιών ανέφερε ότι το εν λόγω διαμάντι, παρά την περίπλοκη δομή του ζυγίζει μόλις 0,62 καράτια, ενώ ο όγκος του διαμαντιού που βρίσκεται στο εσωτερικό του είναι 6 κυβικά χιλιοστά και το βάρος του είναι 0,02 καράτια.

Matryoshka diamond found in YakutiaAn unusual diamond with another diamond moving freely inside was mined in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of ALROSA. Due to its peculiarity, the stone resembles a traditional Russian Matryoshka doll. According to the experts who have studied the find, this is the first such diamond in the history of global diamond mining.According to scientists, diamond may be over 800 million years old. Despite its complex structure, it weighs only 0.62 carats (0.124 grams) and has maximum dimensions of 4.8 x 4.9 x 2.8 mm. The internal cavity volume is 6 cubic mm and the internal crystal volume is 1.6 cubic mm with an estimated weight of 0.02 carats (0.004 grams). The inner diamond has a tabular shape and dimensions of 1.9×2.1×0.6 mm.Specialists of the Yakutsk Diamond Trade Enterprise discovered this unusual diamond during a sorting process. They handed it over to the Research and Development Geological Enterprise of ALROSA. There it was studied using several methods, including Raman and infrared spectroscopies, as well as X-ray microtomography. Based on the results of the study, the scientists made a hypothesis about how the crystal was formed. According to them, there was an internal diamond at first, and the external one was formed during the subsequent stages of growth."The most interesting thing for us was to find out how the air space between the inner and outer diamonds was formed. We have two main hypotheses. According to the first version, a mantle mineral captured a diamond during its growth, and later it was dissolved in the Earth's surface. According to the second version, a layer of porous polycrystalline diamond substance was formed inside the diamond because of ultra-fast growth, and more aggressive mantle processes subsequently dissolved it. Due to the presence of the dissolved zone, one diamond began to move freely inside another on the principle of matryoshka nesting doll," said Oleg Kovalchuk, Deputy Director for innovations at ALROSA's Research and Development Geological Enterprise. - As far as we know, there were no such diamonds in the history of global diamond mining yet. This is really a unique creation of nature, especially since nature does not like emptiness. Usually, some minerals are replaced by others without cavity formation."

Posted by ALROSA on Friday, 4 October 2019

Η εταιρεία Alrosa είναι η μεγαλύτερη εταιρεία εξόρυξης διαμαντιών, στην οποία αναλογεί το 27% της παγκόσμιας εξόρυξη διαμαντιών. Η εταιρεία δραστηριοποιείται στη Δημοκρατία Σαχά ( Γιακουτία) στην περιοχή του Αχάνγκελς, όπως επίσης και στην Αγκόλα.

Το 2018 η Alrosa εξόρυξε διαμάντια 36,7 εκατομμυρίων καρατίων, ενώ τα κέρδη της το 2018 από τις πωλήσεις των προϊόντων της έφθσαν τα 4,5 δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια.

