Μεγάλο ανθρωποκυνηγητό της αστυνομίας έχει εξαπολυθεί μετά τον τραυματισμό τεσσάρων ατόμων κατά τη διάρκεια πυροβολισμών τη νύχτα στο Μπρίξτον του νότιου Λονδίνου.

Μεταξύ των τραυματιών ένας 25χρονος άνδρας, ο οποίος σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία δίνει μάχη για τη ζωή του.

Οι άλλοι τρεις τραυματίες, ηλικίας 21, 47 και 70 ετών, μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο και λίγο αργότερα πήραν εξιτήριο.

Η Μητροπολιτική Αστυνομία ξεκίνησε επείγουσα έρευνα και επιβεβαίωσε ότι δεν έχουν γίνει ακόμη συλλήψεις, καθώς οι ντετέκτιβ εργάζονται «με ρυθμό» για να εντοπίσουν τους υπεύθυνους για αυτό που έχει περιγραφεί ως πράξη αδιάκριτης βίας.