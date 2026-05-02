Μεγάλο ανθρωποκυνηγητό της αστυνομίας έχει εξαπολυθεί μετά τον τραυματισμό τεσσάρων ατόμων κατά τη διάρκεια πυροβολισμών τη νύχτα στο Μπρίξτον του νότιου Λονδίνου.

Μεταξύ των τραυματιών ένας 25χρονος άνδρας, ο οποίος σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία δίνει μάχη για τη ζωή του.

Οι άλλοι τρεις τραυματίες, ηλικίας 21, 47 και 70 ετών, μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο και λίγο αργότερα πήραν εξιτήριο.

🚨Breaking News🚨



Four people have been shot in Brixton in a drive by shooting. They were at a BBQ in Coldharbour Lane in the early hours of Saturday.



The victims are aged 21, 47 and 70, who were discharged from hospital, with a 25 year old in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/xktlVPg0RX — David Atherton (@daveatherton) May 2, 2026

Η Μητροπολιτική Αστυνομία ξεκίνησε επείγουσα έρευνα και επιβεβαίωσε ότι δεν έχουν γίνει ακόμη συλλήψεις, καθώς οι ντετέκτιβ εργάζονται «με ρυθμό» για να εντοπίσουν τους υπεύθυνους για αυτό που έχει περιγραφεί ως πράξη αδιάκριτης βίας.

Reportedly footage showing the aftermath of a "drive by" shooting in Brixton (south London), UK last night outside of a BBQ restaurant.



At least 4 people were hit which is shocking (sarcasm) because the the United Kingdom has all the "common sense gun laws" leftists in America… pic.twitter.com/c2Zo3hMSSs — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 2, 2026