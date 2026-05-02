Μεγάλο ανθρωποκυνηγητό της αστυνομίας έχει εξαπολυθεί μετά τον τραυματισμό τεσσάρων ατόμων κατά τη διάρκεια πυροβολισμών τη νύχτα στο Μπρίξτον του νότιου Λονδίνου.
Μεταξύ των τραυματιών ένας 25χρονος άνδρας, ο οποίος σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία δίνει μάχη για τη ζωή του.
Οι άλλοι τρεις τραυματίες, ηλικίας 21, 47 και 70 ετών, μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο και λίγο αργότερα πήραν εξιτήριο.
🚨Breaking News🚨— David Atherton (@daveatherton) May 2, 2026
Four people have been shot in Brixton in a drive by shooting. They were at a BBQ in Coldharbour Lane in the early hours of Saturday.
The victims are aged 21, 47 and 70, who were discharged from hospital, with a 25 year old in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/xktlVPg0RX
Η Μητροπολιτική Αστυνομία ξεκίνησε επείγουσα έρευνα και επιβεβαίωσε ότι δεν έχουν γίνει ακόμη συλλήψεις, καθώς οι ντετέκτιβ εργάζονται «με ρυθμό» για να εντοπίσουν τους υπεύθυνους για αυτό που έχει περιγραφεί ως πράξη αδιάκριτης βίας.
Reportedly footage showing the aftermath of a "drive by" shooting in Brixton (south London), UK last night outside of a BBQ restaurant.— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 2, 2026
At least 4 people were hit which is shocking (sarcasm) because the the United Kingdom has all the "common sense gun laws" leftists in America… pic.twitter.com/c2Zo3hMSSs
Four people were taken to hospital after a drive-by shooting in Brixton in the early hours of Saturday, with one man now fighting for his life.— BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) May 2, 2026
Met Police said officers were called to Coldharbour Lane at about 1.15am following reports of gunfire.
A 25-year-old man remains in a… pic.twitter.com/93ssVvfjS0