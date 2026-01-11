Οι νεκροί διαδηλωτές στο Ιράν ξεπέρασαν τους 500 και νέα βίντεο που είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας δείχνουν εικόνες φρίκης.
Σύμφωνα με το Bloomberg, το κρατικό IRIB News δημοσίευσε βίντεο που δείχνει μαύρους σάκους με πτώματα σε αποθήκη και κόσμο που τους ανοίγει, ώστε να βρει τους ανθρώπους του.
Επίσης, βίντεο στην πλατφόρμα Χ φαίνεται να δείχνει οθόνη στο Ιατροδικαστικό Κέντρο Kahrizak που προβάλλει εικόνες νεκρών, ώστε να γίνει η ταυτοποίησή τους.
Προσοχή. Ακολουθούν σκληρές εικόνες:
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 11, 2026
New footage shows the bodies of more than a hundred murdered anti-regime protesters brought to the Kahrizak Forensic Medical Center in Tehran on January 8th.
It proves that the death toll in Iran is much higher than previously thought, and is likely in the thousands pic.twitter.com/8bqhwpj6Xj
Families are searching for their loved ones among the piles of corpses that Iran’s murderous Khamenei regime has stacked at a warehouse in Tehran.— Nazgol (@nazgolaneh) January 11, 2026
The regime has shut down entire internet and phone and is brutally killing protesters.#DigitalBlackoutIranhttps://t.co/rECeeggp8D
EXCLUSIVE V24 video from our sources in Iran filmed outside a hospital in Tehran.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 11, 2026
Iranians gather at a hospital to search amongst the dead for relatives and friends.
The Regime has so far murdered at a minimum hundreds of protestors who demand freedom, dignity and their rights. pic.twitter.com/E0iv808CSu