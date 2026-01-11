Οι νεκροί διαδηλωτές στο Ιράν ξεπέρασαν τους 500 και νέα βίντεο που είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας δείχνουν εικόνες φρίκης.

Σύμφωνα με το Bloomberg, το κρατικό IRIB News δημοσίευσε βίντεο που δείχνει μαύρους σάκους με πτώματα σε αποθήκη και κόσμο που τους ανοίγει, ώστε να βρει τους ανθρώπους του.

Επίσης, βίντεο στην πλατφόρμα Χ φαίνεται να δείχνει οθόνη στο Ιατροδικαστικό Κέντρο Kahrizak που προβάλλει εικόνες νεκρών, ώστε να γίνει η ταυτοποίησή τους.

Προσοχή. Ακολουθούν σκληρές εικόνες:

BREAKING:



New footage shows the bodies of more than a hundred murdered anti-regime protesters brought to the Kahrizak Forensic Medical Center in Tehran on January 8th.



It proves that the death toll in Iran is much higher than previously thought, and is likely in the thousands pic.twitter.com/8bqhwpj6Xj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 11, 2026

Families are searching for their loved ones among the piles of corpses that Iran’s murderous Khamenei regime has stacked at a warehouse in Tehran.

The regime has shut down entire internet and phone and is brutally killing protesters.#DigitalBlackoutIranhttps://t.co/rECeeggp8D — Nazgol (@nazgolaneh) January 11, 2026