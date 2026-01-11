Οι νεκροί διαδηλωτές στο Ιράν ξεπέρασαν τους 500 και νέα βίντεο που είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας δείχνουν εικόνες φρίκης.

Σύμφωνα με το Bloomberg, το κρατικό IRIB News δημοσίευσε βίντεο που δείχνει μαύρους σάκους με πτώματα σε αποθήκη και κόσμο που τους ανοίγει, ώστε να βρει τους ανθρώπους του.

Επίσης, βίντεο στην πλατφόρμα Χ φαίνεται να δείχνει οθόνη στο Ιατροδικαστικό Κέντρο Kahrizak που προβάλλει εικόνες νεκρών, ώστε να γίνει η ταυτοποίησή τους.

Προσοχή. Ακολουθούν σκληρές εικόνες: