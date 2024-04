BORED TRUMP, CATCHES 40 WINKS AT TRIAL



Posting nasty comments every night, about everyone involved in his court cases, is exhausting and makes for a #TiredTrumper #DonaldJTrump nods-off at his own criminal trial.#BidenHarris2024 #ResistanceUnited

👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/LbzUDL0GIY