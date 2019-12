Οπαδός πυροβολήθηκε την ώρα που πανηγύριζε το πρωτάθλημα της ομάδας του

Uruguay 15.12.2019 Nacional vs. Penarol

Uruguay 15.12.2019Nacional vs. PenarolA 24-year-old National fan was shot dead on Sunday in Montevideo while celebrating Nacional's victory in the Uruguayan championship.After the match, Nacional fans went out to the main street to celebrate the Uruguayan championship, then from a side street the Penarol fan started shooting at them. He fired 6 times at the crowd, and he killed a 24-year-old fan. Another 30-year-old fan was injured in the arm.

