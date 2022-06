(UPDATED)Authorities are now unloading food packs for people in Hotel Fortuna, which has been cordoned off earlier today. People are being tested inside the hotel and authorities are now deciding if they will be transferred to Sheraton hotel for quarantine or if they will stay inside Fortuna. The Pak Tou car park near the hotel/casino is also blocked. One of the confirmed cases of the most recent outbreak in Macau is a worker from the hotel.TDM’a cameraman Rodrigo Guimarães is on location.