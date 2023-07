The heavy #wildfires in Greece are not under control yet.



In addition to the support already provided via the #EUCivilProtectionMechanism, we are deploying another 2 #rescEU canadairs from France to help put down the flames.



This is #EUsolidarity at its best!

🇨🇵🇪🇺🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ywp2RXxkca