Today was a busy day.First, the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The main focus is on the battles for Avdiyivka and Bakhmut, for Luhansk region, for each of those directions where the enemy is trying to break the defense of the whole of Ukraine.Second, the NSDC staff, together with the Government, together with ministers, is preparing a new potent list of sanctions against persons who work for aggression – they will be blocked.Third, I held a long meeting devoted to energy, both strategic issues – the development and protection of our energy system under any conditions, and current issues – the energy supply of our people and Ukrainian business.Fourth, we are adding a new tradition of respect to the official life of our state. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Ukraine and the Muslim community of the world – different countries, different nations – observe a strict fast during the holy month of Ramadan. When the sun sets, the Iftar dinner takes place. I had the honor of sharing Iftar with our soldiers, with representatives of the Mejlis, and with the entire Ukrainian Muslim community.And fifth, I signed several decrees awarding our soldiers: 771 fighters. During the full-scale war, totally over 43,500 of our defenders were awarded state awards.Thanks to everyone who defends the state!And I congratulate everyone who celebrates the Annunciation today! We pray for the victory of our soldiers and the salvation of all our people from the evil of occupation!