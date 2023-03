The strength of our defense and security forces is in the strength of our people. And the strength of Ukrainians and the state as a whole is based on the fact that Ukrainians become warriors at a crucial time – they do not lose their grip, they fight, they do not seek what doesn’t belong to them, they do everything to regain their own.We will win this war. We are doing everything for this. We support each other. We reinforce the state. We unite the world for the sake of our victory, which actually consists of the actions of all those who are fighting for Ukraine, who are fighting for our country and for their brothers-in-arms, who are doing everything in order not to let the enemy take either our land or Ukrainian glory.Glory to all those who are now fighting for our country! Glory to all who stood up for Ukraine!Blessed memory and eternal honor to all those whose lives were taken by Russian shelling and strikes!Glory to Ukraine!