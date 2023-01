The rescue operation lasted almost nine hours in Brovary, Kyiv region, on the scene of the crash of a SES helicopter. Hundreds of people were involved in extinguishing the fire, searching and rescuing the injured, carrying out the initial investigative actions. Our rescuers, police officers, National Guard soldiers, doctors, psychologists, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.I thank everyone involved in this rescue operation today.I would like to thank the educators of the kindergarten on the territory of which the helicopter crashed. Thank you for your bold actions, for taking the children out.I would also like to thank the ordinary residents of Brovary who helped both the children and the wounded. 25 people were injured, including 11 children. 14 people were killed, including one child. My condolences to all those who lost their loved ones!The Security Service of Ukraine has initiated a criminal investigation into this terrible event. Today, all the necessary decisions were made regarding the management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system. We have lost people who were professionals, patriots and reliable managers. Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Yevhen Yenin, and their colleagues who died in the crash are not people who can be easily replaced. It is a truly great loss for the state. As soon as clear facts are established as to what exactly led to the crash, we will provide this information.