I address the peoples of the Caucasus, Siberia and other indigenous peoples of Russia.Dagestanis do not have to die in a vile and disgraceful war of Russia. Chechens, Ingush, Ossetians, Circassians and any other peoples who came under the Russian flag. In total, almost 200 different peoples. You know who sends all of you to the war in Ukraine. The one who sends wants to make you "cargo 200".And what do you want? I'm sure you want to live. I'm sure you're tired of being lied to. I’m sure you know that it is necessary to fight now! We see that you are resisting the criminal mobilization with which the Russian authorities want to cover up the failure of their regular army and their criminal orders. Fight to avoid death!Defend your freedom now in the streets and squares, so that later you don't have to fight in the mountains and forests simply for your right to live, when the Russian authorities start the next waves of mobilization.Fight! And you are sure to win!