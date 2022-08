This Russian war against Ukraine and against the entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea – with its liberation.Russia has turned our peninsula, which has always been and will be one of the best places in Europe, into one of the most dangerous places in Europe.But we will return to the Ukrainian Crimea.From the Kharkiv region to Kherson, from Donetsk to Enerhodar, from Stanytsia Luhanska to Yalta, from Berdyansk to Novofedorivka – these are all parts of our country, this is Ukraine, which will be completely free.