❗️Thе 🇺🇦 Parliament adopted the Resolution "On the Commitment of Genocide in #Ukraine by the Russian Federation".

Considering the actions of the 🇷🇺 against the population of 🇺🇦 as aimed at the destruction of the Ukrainian people, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by this Statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/9rWSdwf4Xn