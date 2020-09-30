Από θεοσεβούμενη πάστορας… στριπτιζέζ: «Η σεξουαλικότητά μου είναι ιερή»

δηλώνει πλέον η πρώην ιεροκήρυκας που μετατράπηκε σε στριπτιζέζ, διατηρώντας τη δική της σελίδα στη «ροζ» πλατφόρμα OnlyFans. Bisexual
Τα χρόνια της χριστιανικής πίστης είναι πλέον πίσω της, όπως δήλωσε χαρακτηριστικά στη «New York Post», όπως και οι εποχές που μεγάλωνε σε μια αυστηρή οικογένεια βαπτιστών και όλοι περίμεναν πως θα γινόταν ένα καλό κορίτσι για σπίτι.
Μόνο που τα δικά της όνειρα δεν ήταν τόσο συντηρητικά.
«Από μικρή ηλικία ήθελα να γίνω στριπτιζέζ», λέει στο μέσο η Nikole Mitchell που ζει το όνειρο της ζωής της. «Με είχαν δασκαλέψει όμως να πιστεύω πως οι επιθυμίες και το σώμα μου ήταν εγγενώς αμαρτωλά και κακά».
Η μητέρα τριών παιδιών (10, 7 και 4 ετών) τα έδωσε όλα λοιπόν για τη
και έγινε πάστορας. Μόνο που το επαναστατικό και αντισυμβατικό της φύσης της δεν έσβησε ποτέ. θρησκεία
View this post on Instagram
I got some sizzling news for you. All month long I've been praying about what to offer you & what would best serve and support you. I could tell God was up to something, & I was trying to tune in & figure out what that was (not that God was being mysterious; it was just me getting up all in my head about it) & then on a call with my coach last week, the perfect offer came together! AND I AM SO FREAKING STOKED!!!! (Like, God is a genius; I love co-creating with him/her/them). We are coming up on the final 3 months of 2020. And we all know this year has been one for the books! With a global pandemic, anxiety and depression stats through the roof, mass layoffs, systemic racism & oppression rampant as ever, there has been A LOT of shifting & changing & rearranging. And it's understandable to want to throw your hat in and call it quits. But I don't want that to be you. I don't want this to be the end of your story. --> I want you to still have the most magical year yet (this year ain't even close to being over). --> I want you to experience the most love, happiness, success, & abundance to date. --> I want you to step powerfully into your identity as co-creator of your life & DECIDE how this year will end for you. I want you to have it all - precisely because it's 2020! This is why I am so stoked to introduce to you: Unfuckwithable - a 14 week journey to taking your power back and turning 2020 into the year of your dreams! I am so excited!!!! I want to give you the tools and support that will help you unlock new levels of success, happiness, & abundance NOW and that's exactly what Unfuckwithable is all about!!! - You get WEEKLY modules (wha??). - You get WEEKLY live calls (amazing!). - You get UNLIMITED access to and support from me (freakin priceless). All the way through to the end of 2020! In order to turn 2020 into the year of your dreams. I am so, so stoked to offer you this!!!! And as if that wasn't enough, when you pay in full, you get one of my absolute favorite courses for FREE!! This is THE MOST PACKED OFFER I have ever created and it's 75% off!!!! Go check it out now!!! Link is in my bio!!!! 📸: @tapemywildsideofficial
A post shared by
Nikole Mitchell (@mitchellnikole) on Sep 21, 2020 at 1:40pm PDT
Η 36χρονη σήμερα Mitchell είναι χωρισμένη και πιο έτοιμη από ποτέ να ανοιχτεί στην περιπέτεια του
. Χώρισε από τον σύζυγό της, έναν θρησκευόμενο άντρα με τον οποίο την πάντρεψαν για να κάνει παιδιά, και σταμάτησε τα κηρύγματα, κάτι που έκανε ως πάστορας από το 2016. στριπτίζ
View this post on Instagram
“I’m doing the best I can.” These words came tumbling out of my heart tonight as I stroked my 4yo’s face, with a tear managing to escape and slide down my cheek. I was snuggling him at bedtime tonight when he climbed on top of me and decided that that was the perfect spot to fall asleep. With his big toddler body sprawled on top of me and my arms caressing his face and arms, I started thinking about how he came as a surprise baby. He wasn’t planned AT ALL... but he or God or both of them decided he was meant to be here. So along he came, whether or not I wanted him to.😅😂😊 Fast forward to tonight with him sleeping on my chest, and my heart so badly wanted him to know I’m doing the best I can. Parenting is hard. Parenting in the midst of a divorce is even harder. Parenting in the midst of a divorce while in a global pandemic... is unprecedented. This isn’t to garner pity in any way, but rather to share a glimpse into my human experience.❤️ I get tired. And I feel mom guilt. And there’s always this feeling that I’m not spending enough quality time with each of my kiddos. (because 24/7 during a pandemic isn’t enough?🤦🏽♀️😅). So tonight, with my 4yo’s sleeping body on top of me, my heart yearned for him to know that I’m doing the best I can. I make mistakes. I yearn to do better. But this is the best I can do. And somehow I feel like this is a message for all of us. Because really, we’re all doing the best we can. We all wish we could better but what we’re doing is enough. It really is. So from one mama’s heart to all others, may you know you are enough, you’re doing enough, and it is all enough. Everything is going to be okay. Xoxo, The mom stuck under her 4yo’s sleeping body❤️❤️❤️ (Photo of my 4yo snuggling me at the beach yesterday and a video of him turning around to tell me he loves me ❤️😭❤️. Everything really is going to be okay.)
A post shared by
Nikole Mitchell (@mitchellnikole) on Sep 8, 2020 at 10:40pm PDT
Και τότε είδε μια φίλη στο
να ποζάρει με εσώρουχα. Και πλέον ήξερε τι να κάνει. Γράφτηκε λοιπόν σε μαθήματα σεξουαλικής αυτογνωσίας και πήγε για την πρώτη της επαγγελματική γυμνή φωτογράφιση. Instagram
View this post on Instagram
“I have to become so fucking rich because I have so much money I want to give away." This was one of my main motivations in getting rich/er. And it's true. There is so much money I want to give away (what I give now is amazing but I want to give even more!), so many lives to empower, so many generations to impact, and a legacy to create. Money has the power to heal, transform, and uplevel the lives of generations to come, and I am here to do just that. I am here to give wealth a good name. Everyone who steps into my orbit knows what I mean. Spend 5 minutes with me and you'll leave feeling so pumped up, so alive, and so unstoppable, that your life will never be the same. And I don't say that lightly. When you meet someone who is so free, so empowered, so grateful, and so alive, you immediately want what they have. Because you know that kind of presence, energy, and power doesn't come from some external source. It comes from the infinite, invisible, eternal source itself, and it's fucking contagious. The same is available to you. You CAN have your dreams come true. You CAN land your dream job. You CAN make a shit ton of money. You CAN become the star you were born to be. Hold that vision. Do the inner work. Put powerful support in your corner. AND YOU WILL FUCKING MAKE IT. There is no way but up. There is no choice but to succeed. There is no option but to make it. When you have that kind of resolve and one-of-a-kind support in your corner, you will be blown away by how fast your dreams come true. In my circle, we don't mess. We rise to the occasion. We get clear on our vision. We put support in place. And we manifest the shit out of our dreams. We do.not.stop. This is the circle you want to be in. This is the energy you want to partake in. This is the momentum you want in your corner. It's time for you to rise. And I am here to take you to the top. Work with me 1:1 or join my mastermind. Links in my bio.❤️ 📸: @trudgephoto
A post shared by
Nikole Mitchell (@mitchellnikole) on Sep 13, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT
Τα σχέδιά της δεν εξαντλούνται όμως μόνο στις γυμνές εμφανίσεις: «Έφτασα στο σημείο όπου τον Μάρτιο θα με πλήρωναν αρκετές χιλιάδες δολάρια για να κάνω σεξ με κάποιον, και ήμουν ΟΚ με αυτό, αλλά μας χτύπησε ο κορονοϊός και τα χάλασε όλα»!
View this post on Instagram
Just finished the second call inside Mastering the Art of Manifestation & it was so good! The conversation, connections, & community is so very real. We talked about establishing morning rhythms (not schedules - that’s often stifling for free spirits who live intuitively) that allow you to flourish & do what you do best. We talked about universal law that guarantees your success, well being, & abundance. We talked about implementing practical support so you can stay in your zone of genius & have days off. We talked about raising your prices.😏 We talked about the Law of Correspondence & how it’s natural, normal, & good when you repel certain people & attract the right people. We talked about rebuilding trust with yourself & re/learning how to prioritize yourself. We talked about trusting the unknown. We talked about how new beginnings are equally beautiful & painful - and that the painful part doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong, it often means you’re doing it right. We talked about how Manifestation begins as a trickle & then it flows & flows & flows until it becomes a way of life - which leads to a really magical life! We talked about you don’t always have to be “on”. You’re allowed to feel down, be lazy, have moments of quitting. That’s just part of being human. It’s our judgment against those things that does more harm than doing those things. Drop your judgment & those moments remain just that - moments.❤️ And so much more. These containers & calls are so sacred because the people inside them are sacred. This is where your highest & best is called out. This is where your dreams are listened to & your fears addressed and dissolved. This is where you live life on your terms & not by anybody else’s rules. This is where you prioritize YOU - your time, energy, wellbeing, & self-actualization. This is where magic happens. If you’re looking for this kind of community, connection & conversations, then my mastermind is the perfect place for you. Weekly LIVE calls. Private fb group. Voxer support between our calls. $997/mo with a 3 month commitment. You can leave anytime after that. Most people stay.😊 Sign up in my bio! 📸: @archlenzphotography
A post shared by
Nikole Mitchell (@mitchellnikole) on Sep 3, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT
Η Mitchell μετακόμισε στο Λος Άντζελες τον Αύγουστο του 2019 και ζει πιο χαρούμενη από ποτέ…
