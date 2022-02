Mac: "I think you have my coffee”

Put: " What?”

Mac: "YOU HAVE MY..

Put: "You need to speak up!"

Mac: "Forget it! Let's Talk about Ukrai..

Put: "you're mumbling"

Mac: "for gods sake GET A SMALLER TABLE"

Put: “CAN'T HEAR YOU!"

Mac: "such a child…"

Put "BWA HAHAA!"#putin #macron pic.twitter.com/UGbSif2pgq