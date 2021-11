At Reality Labs, researchers are working to build soft, lightweight haptic gloves that track the wearer’s hands and reproduce a range of sensations, including pressure, texture, and vibration, to create the effect of feeling virtual objects. This demo reel shows a series of virtual interactions with Reality Labs’ haptic glove research prototype, including the manipulation of virtual objects, such as the throwing and catching of a virtual ball; multiplayer interactions, such as thumb war and a handshake; and multiplayer games, such as virtual Jenga. Learn more at https://tech.fb.com/inside-reality-labs-meet-the-team-thats-bringing-touch-to-the-digital-world/

