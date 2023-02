Was Cristiano Ronaldo named in the FIFPro World 11?



2007 – Yes

2008 – Yes

2009 – Yes

2010 – Yes

2011 – Yes

2012 – Yes

2013 – Yes

2014 – Yes

2015 – Yes

2016 – Yes

2017 – Yes

2018 – Yes

2019 – Yes

2020 – Yes

2021 – Yes

2022 – No



The streak is over. #TheBest